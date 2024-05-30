Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO James M. Mock Sells 648 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %
Moderna stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
