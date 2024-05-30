Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO James M. Mock Sells 648 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %

Moderna stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Moderna by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.