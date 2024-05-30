Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $107,825.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,845,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Koppers alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00.

On Monday, March 4th, M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $896.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KOP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 326.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.