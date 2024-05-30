Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $548.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $551.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

