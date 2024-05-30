Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $428,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SITE opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

