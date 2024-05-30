Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

