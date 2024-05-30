Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $19,587.45.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $9,807.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $111,613.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40.

Sezzle Stock Up 13.9 %

SEZL opened at $78.80 on Thursday. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $446.80 million and a P/E ratio of 34.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.