Norges Bank Invests $45.03 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,453,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of Insmed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

