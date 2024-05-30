Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,140,000 after buying an additional 54,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $56,088,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of MSM opened at $84.97 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

