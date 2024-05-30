Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 63,223 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $48,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after buying an additional 166,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,005,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,231,000 after buying an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $301,890,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of IR opened at $91.11 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $96.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

