Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,195 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

