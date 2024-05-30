Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Aramark worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,444,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,926,000 after buying an additional 152,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,758,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,719,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,982,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after purchasing an additional 259,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,542 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

NYSE ARMK opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

