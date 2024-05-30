Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 1,555 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Globant were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Globant by 68,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.