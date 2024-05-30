Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

