Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.54.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $183.73 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

