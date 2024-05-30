Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,145 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,795 shares of company stock worth $24,844,581. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

