Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.81% of Immatics worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Immatics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $3,781,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Immatics has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.16.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

