Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 427,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,627 in the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

