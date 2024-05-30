Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,120 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Lantheus worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lantheus by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $94.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

