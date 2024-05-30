Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Senior Officer Shawn Peters Acquires 5,000 Shares

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Shawn Peters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,145.00.
Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of C$19.22 and a 1-year high of C$28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.08.
Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.9297857 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
