Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Senior Officer Shawn Peters Acquires 5,000 Shares

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Shawn Peters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,145.00.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of C$19.22 and a 1-year high of C$28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.08.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.9297857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 89.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

