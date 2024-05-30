Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 753,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,249,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,109 shares of company stock valued at $809,437. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 396,501 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.