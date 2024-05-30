Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~1.90-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $527-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.10 million. Thermon Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.060 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on THR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
