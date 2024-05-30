Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 17,505 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.78.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

MCD stock opened at $249.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

