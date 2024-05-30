Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 973,520 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 973,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,033,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,037,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 322,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 540.1% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 44,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.