Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Noah worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 260.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Noah by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOAH opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $891.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

