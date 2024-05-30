Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 20,084 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.44 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

