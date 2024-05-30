Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Roche stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Roche has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after buying an additional 1,045,687 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 19.4% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368,444 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 186.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,823 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at $689,000.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.