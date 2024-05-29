Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

