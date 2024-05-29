Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $216,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

