Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading Up 1.6%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 83,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 110,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYNZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MYNZ

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 32.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Mainz Biomed had a negative return on equity of 488.05% and a negative net margin of 2,934.82%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mainz Biomed will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.