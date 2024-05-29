Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

