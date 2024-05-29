Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,196,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $7,879,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Celanese Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.