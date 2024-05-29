Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE EFX opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.