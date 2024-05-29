Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 354 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.