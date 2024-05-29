Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 274.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,124 shares of company stock worth $1,032,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.