BayBridge Capital Group LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 52,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

