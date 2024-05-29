Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.