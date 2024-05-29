Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 8,649 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

