Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Veralto by 34,761.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

