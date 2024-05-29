Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. HNI Co. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $47.60.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $832,242 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

