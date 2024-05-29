Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 300 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $49.57.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
