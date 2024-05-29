Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Shares of AAP opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

