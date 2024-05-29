Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,009 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.