Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JBL opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.65 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

