Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,761 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in DoorDash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,438 shares of company stock valued at $57,323,619. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

