Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,651 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $204.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

