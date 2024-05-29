Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TD opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.