Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,511 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXF stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

