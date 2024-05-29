Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 675 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,890,850. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $162.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

