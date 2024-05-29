Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,586 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $150.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

