Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 482,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 181,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

